Van Cleef Asset Management Inc Sells 786 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Van Cleef Asset Management Inc reduced its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 85,956 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 786 shares during the period. The Walt Disney makes up approximately 2.5% of Van Cleef Asset Management Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $15,574,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hoese & Co LLP purchased a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth about $1,149,000. Stansberry Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 71.4% during the 4th quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC now owns 159,870 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $28,965,000 after acquiring an additional 66,606 shares in the last quarter. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC now owns 6,082 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,102,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 3,821 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $692,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adalta Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 235.3% during the 4th quarter. Adalta Capital Management LLC now owns 21,725 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,936,000 after acquiring an additional 15,245 shares in the last quarter. 62.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DIS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Argus increased their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $223.00 price target on shares of The Walt Disney in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $182.00 to $201.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.65.

In other The Walt Disney news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 4,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total value of $716,047.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 156,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,158,232. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total transaction of $4,300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 177,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,589,340. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 1,367,269 shares of company stock valued at $251,173,842 in the last three months. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Walt Disney stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $184.99. The company had a trading volume of 188,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,035,598. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $92.10 and a 1-year high of $203.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $190.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $159.70. The stock has a market cap of $335.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -116.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.77. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a positive return on equity of 4.05%. The firm had revenue of $16.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.84 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About The Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

