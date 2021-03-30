Van Cleef Asset Management Inc Trims Stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Van Cleef Asset Management Inc reduced its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 156,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,966 shares during the quarter. The Charles Schwab accounts for 1.4% of Van Cleef Asset Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc’s holdings in The Charles Schwab were worth $8,281,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SCHW. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of The Charles Schwab by 93.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 85,073,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,509,640,000 after buying an additional 41,059,393 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of The Charles Schwab by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 102,465,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,434,757,000 after buying an additional 5,701,750 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of The Charles Schwab by 805.4% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,752,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $252,074,000 after buying an additional 4,227,648 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its position in shares of The Charles Schwab by 9,698.1% in the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,063,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $215,507,000 after buying an additional 4,021,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yacktman Asset Management LP increased its position in shares of The Charles Schwab by 7,732.8% in the fourth quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 3,462,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $183,630,000 after buying an additional 3,417,906 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.47% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 7,316 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.94, for a total value of $409,257.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Bernard J. Clark sold 29,976 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total value of $1,798,859.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,377,188 shares of company stock worth $81,392,180. Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

SCHW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded The Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut The Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on The Charles Schwab from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Wolfe Research upgraded The Charles Schwab from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on The Charles Schwab from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.64.

NYSE SCHW traded up $0.51 on Tuesday, reaching $64.62. 107,247 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,708,029. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $63.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.68 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The Charles Schwab Co. has a fifty-two week low of $31.59 and a fifty-two week high of $68.21.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.07 billion. The Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 29.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. The Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.47%.

The Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

