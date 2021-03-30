VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) Shares Acquired by IHT Wealth Management LLC

IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) by 10.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,467 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 5,875 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF were worth $2,286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,365,357 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $445,067,000 after purchasing an additional 1,447,697 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF during the 4th quarter worth $216,120,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp boosted its stake in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 29.6% during the 4th quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 5,169,893 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $186,219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182,099 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 30.5% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,535,548 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $127,350,000 after purchasing an additional 826,989 shares during the period. Finally, ING Groep NV purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF during the 4th quarter worth $107,552,000.

VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF stock traded down $0.68 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $32.18. 453,738 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,658,357. VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF has a 52-week low of $23.00 and a 52-week high of $45.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $33.09 and its 200 day moving average is $36.25.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

