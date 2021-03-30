VanEck Vectors Russia ETF (NYSEARCA:RSX) Shares Bought by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Russia ETF (NYSEARCA:RSX) by 77.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 250,962 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 109,830 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned approximately 0.38% of VanEck Vectors Russia ETF worth $5,991,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RSX. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in VanEck Vectors Russia ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 234,656 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,834,000 after acquiring an additional 5,274 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Russia ETF by 132.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,080,740 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $22,392,000 after acquiring an additional 614,970 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Russia ETF by 8.2% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 194,824 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,082,000 after purchasing an additional 14,800 shares in the last quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Russia ETF by 81.4% in the fourth quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc now owns 38,923 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $995,000 after buying an additional 17,471 shares during the period. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Russia ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $1,166,000.

Get VanEck Vectors Russia ETF alerts:

Shares of RSX stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $25.43. The company had a trading volume of 401,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,324,584. VanEck Vectors Russia ETF has a twelve month low of $16.05 and a twelve month high of $27.14. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.61.

Market Vectors Russia ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the DAXglobal Russia+ Index (DXRPUS). DXRPUS is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies that are domiciled in Russia. DXRPUS comprises a diversified group of many of the largest and most liquid companies in the investable universe.

Further Reading: Market Capitalization, Large-Caps, Mid-Caps, Small-Caps



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Vectors Russia ETF (NYSEARCA:RSX).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Russia ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Russia ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.