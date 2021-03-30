Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Stake Boosted by Van Cleef Asset Management Inc

Van Cleef Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 310,336 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,062 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF makes up about 3.0% of Van Cleef Asset Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc owned approximately 0.06% of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF worth $18,111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 35.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,596,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,318,711,000 after purchasing an additional 5,973,604 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 20,027,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,168,798,000 after purchasing an additional 291,570 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 66.8% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 18,432,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,170,160,000 after purchasing an additional 7,382,670 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,601,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,883,000 after purchasing an additional 446,861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,499,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,583,000 after acquiring an additional 54,803 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VEU traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $60.68. 114,531 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,136,297. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $61.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.91. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12 month low of $39.08 and a 12 month high of $63.03.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

