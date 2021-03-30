Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Acquired by Jacobsen Capital Management

Jacobsen Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 495,988 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,079 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up approximately 13.9% of Jacobsen Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Jacobsen Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $23,415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 97.4% in the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bainco International Investors acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000.

NYSEARCA VEA traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $49.22. 596,455 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,928,380. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $31.59 and a one year high of $50.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $49.18 and a 200-day moving average of $45.84.

