Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Position Trimmed by Cetera Advisors LLC

Cetera Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 21.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,868 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 13,055 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VWO. Tacita Capital Inc bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $559,000. Capital Advantage Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Pine Ridge Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $573,000. Oxler Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Resolute Partners Group bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,505,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VWO opened at $51.61 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.37. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $32.26 and a 52 week high of $56.66.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

