Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Sold by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp cut its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 918,423 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,132 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned 0.34% of Vanguard Growth ETF worth $232,673,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trilogy Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 6,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,548,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Hudock Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 32.0% in the fourth quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 1,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 3,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $976,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Iron Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Iron Financial LLC now owns 3,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VUG traded down $1.58 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $253.17. 48,765 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 959,540. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $257.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $245.41. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $148.44 and a 1 year high of $269.89.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

