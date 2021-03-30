Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Stock Position Raised by Advisor Partners LLC

Advisor Partners LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 399.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,141 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,312 shares during the quarter. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $2,317,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VUG. Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Bank of Hawaii lifted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 278,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,410,000 after buying an additional 9,553 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 103,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,587,000 after buying an additional 8,791 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 192,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,758,000 after buying an additional 4,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 30,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,852,000 after buying an additional 3,318 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

VUG stock opened at $254.75 on Tuesday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $148.44 and a 12-month high of $269.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of $257.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $245.41.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Read More: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.