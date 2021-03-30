Vanguard Growth ETF Portfolio (TSE:VGRO) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.13

Vanguard Growth ETF Portfolio (TSE:VGRO) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 31st, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a dividend of 0.125 per share on Friday, April 9th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st.

TSE:VGRO traded up C$0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching C$29.96. The company had a trading volume of 107,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 197,673. Vanguard Growth ETF Portfolio has a 52 week low of C$22.05 and a 52 week high of C$30.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$29.87 and its 200-day moving average price is C$28.63.

