Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Stock Position Lifted by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 395.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,955 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,511 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $9,537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,826,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 13,885 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,913,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 6,397 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,263,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,856 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,426,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 1,234 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VGT opened at $354.90 on Tuesday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $200.00 and a 12-month high of $382.73. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $361.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $339.97.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

