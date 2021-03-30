Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) Shares Acquired by IHT Wealth Management LLC

IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) by 18.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,671 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,596 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,548,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 328.3% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 195,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,160,000 after purchasing an additional 149,918 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 42,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,957,000 after purchasing an additional 6,024 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 128,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,938,000 after purchasing an additional 12,744 shares during the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 169,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,723,000 after purchasing an additional 29,354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Portfolio Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 94.6% in the 4th quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 4,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 2,222 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $88.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,509,764. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $88.43 and a twelve month high of $94.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $90.07 and a 200-day moving average of $92.23.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Further Reading: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.