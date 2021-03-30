Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Shares Acquired by Van Cleef Asset Management Inc

Van Cleef Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 15.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 203,697 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,782 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF makes up approximately 2.8% of Van Cleef Asset Management Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc owned about 0.05% of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF worth $16,886,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,003,000. Dowling & Yahnke LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 36,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,059,000 after acquiring an additional 2,587 shares during the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 74,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,997 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,155,000. Finally, Windward Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,611,000.

NYSEARCA BSV traded down $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $82.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,527,794. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $82.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.75. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $81.76 and a 1-year high of $83.30.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

