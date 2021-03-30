Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH) is Jacobsen Capital Management’s 4th Largest Position

Jacobsen Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 193,682 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,418 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares makes up approximately 7.1% of Jacobsen Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Jacobsen Capital Management owned about 0.12% of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares worth $11,930,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Investors Research Corp lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 59.4% during the 4th quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 612 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Bainco International Investors acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 181.0% in the 4th quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 1,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VGSH traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $61.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,444,310. The company has a fifty day moving average of $61.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.77. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $61.48 and a twelve month high of $62.38.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were given a $0.021 dividend. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 1st.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

