Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) is Jacobsen Capital Management’s 7th Largest Position

Jacobsen Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 48.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,458 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,182 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF makes up approximately 3.7% of Jacobsen Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Jacobsen Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $6,180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Red Wave Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $378,000. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc now owns 23,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,280,000 after buying an additional 2,002 shares during the period. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 45,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,122,000 after buying an additional 2,502 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $655,000. Finally, Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 41.9% in the 4th quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 16,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,297,000 after buying an additional 4,772 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VBR traded up $1.60 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $165.03. 24,445 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 736,453. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $80.01 and a 12-month high of $173.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $162.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $139.46.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

Further Reading: Why are percentage decliners important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.