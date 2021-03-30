Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) Shares Sold by Mariner LLC

Mariner LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,129 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,265 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benchmark Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. Benchmark Wealth Management LLC now owns 188,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,615,000 after acquiring an additional 33,016 shares during the period. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at $28,300,000. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 33,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,979,000 after buying an additional 4,361 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 288.1% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 18,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,636,000 after buying an additional 13,772 shares during the period. Finally, Beaumont Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 1,114.7% during the fourth quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 138,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,184,000 after buying an additional 126,779 shares during the last quarter.

BND opened at $84.67 on Tuesday. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $84.22 and a 52 week high of $89.59. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $85.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.33.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.129 per share. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 1st.

