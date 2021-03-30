Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Holdings Increased by Pacific Center for Financial Services

Pacific Center for Financial Services raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 112,314 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,602 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises 8.1% of Pacific Center for Financial Services’ holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Pacific Center for Financial Services’ holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $21,861,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PYA Waltman Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 62.9% in the fourth quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 329.7% in the fourth quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

VTI stock traded down $0.36 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $205.14. 175,385 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,502,948. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $204.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $189.84. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $121.77 and a 1 year high of $209.30.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

