Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) is Circle Wealth Management LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Circle Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 294,574 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,160 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for 8.2% of Circle Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Circle Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $57,336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VTI. PYA Waltman Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 62.9% during the 4th quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 329.7% during the 4th quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000.

Shares of VTI stock traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $205.14. 175,385 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,502,948. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $204.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $189.84. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $121.77 and a 52-week high of $209.30.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

