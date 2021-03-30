Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) is WMS Partners LLC’s Largest Position

WMS Partners LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 634,008 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,325 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises 21.0% of WMS Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. WMS Partners LLC owned 0.06% of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF worth $123,403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VTI. PYA Waltman Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 62.9% in the fourth quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Leelyn Smith LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 329.7% in the fourth quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000.

Shares of VTI stock traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $205.28. The stock had a trading volume of 160,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,502,948. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $121.77 and a 1-year high of $209.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $204.74 and its 200-day moving average is $189.84.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

