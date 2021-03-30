Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Purchased by Financial Architects Inc

Financial Architects Inc boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 20.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,263 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,748 shares during the period. Financial Architects Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,998,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. PYA Waltman Capital LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 62.9% in the fourth quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Leelyn Smith LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 329.7% during the fourth quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000.

Shares of VTI traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $205.18. 136,117 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,502,948. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $121.77 and a twelve month high of $209.30. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $204.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $189.84.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

