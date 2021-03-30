Vanilla Network Reaches Market Cap of $20.35 Million (VNLA)

Vanilla Network (CURRENCY:VNLA) traded 34.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 30th. Vanilla Network has a total market cap of $20.35 million and approximately $1.01 million worth of Vanilla Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Vanilla Network has traded up 1,072.4% against the US dollar. One Vanilla Network token can currently be purchased for $28.61 or 0.00048364 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001691 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.15 or 0.00057728 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00000977 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00007081 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $127.60 or 0.00215666 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $527.31 or 0.00891264 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.84 or 0.00050444 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.23 or 0.00076445 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.54 or 0.00029645 BTC.

About Vanilla Network

Vanilla Network’s total supply is 856,163 tokens and its circulating supply is 711,302 tokens. Vanilla Network’s official message board is medium.com/@mar_one1 . Vanilla Network’s official website is vanilla.network

Buying and Selling Vanilla Network

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vanilla Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vanilla Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vanilla Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

