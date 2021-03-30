Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and seven have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $143.08.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on VAR. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Varian Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $178.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, December 7th. UBS Group downgraded Varian Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st.

Get Varian Medical Systems alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VAR. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of Varian Medical Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Varian Medical Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Varian Medical Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Varian Medical Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Varian Medical Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VAR opened at $176.70 on Tuesday. Varian Medical Systems has a one year low of $92.24 and a one year high of $176.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $176.12 and a 200-day moving average of $174.42. The stock has a market cap of $16.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.31 and a beta of 1.06.

Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.04. Varian Medical Systems had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 18.45%. The company had revenue of $778.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $832.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. Varian Medical Systems’s revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Varian Medical Systems will post 5.2 EPS for the current year.

Varian Medical Systems Company Profile

Varian Medical Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and services medical devices and software products for treating cancer and other medical conditions worldwide. It operates through Oncology Systems and Proton Solutions segments. The Oncology Systems segment offers hardware and software products for treating cancer with radiotherapy, fixed field intensity-modulated radiation therapy, image-guided radiation therapy, volumetric modulated arc therapy, stereotactic radiosurgery, stereotactic body radiotherapy, artificial intelligence based adaptive radiotherapy, and brachytherapy, as well as quality assurance equipment.

Featured Story: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Varian Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Varian Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.