Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at UBS Group

Research analysts at UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. UBS Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 24.52% from the company’s previous close.

VRNS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Varonis Systems from $51.67 to $76.67 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Varonis Systems from $60.00 to $66.67 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Varonis Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Varonis Systems from $58.33 to $63.67 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Varonis Systems from $66.67 to $72.67 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Varonis Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRNS opened at $49.79 on Tuesday. Varonis Systems has a one year low of $17.21 and a one year high of $75.33. The company has a 50 day moving average of $67.54 and a 200-day moving average of $51.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 2.69. The stock has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.59 and a beta of 1.12.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.07. Varonis Systems had a negative net margin of 33.75% and a negative return on equity of 97.77%. The business had revenue of $95.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS. Varonis Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Varonis Systems will post -2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Varonis Systems news, VP Gilad Raz sold 18,030 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.08, for a total transaction of $3,336,992.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP David Bass sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.37, for a total transaction of $937,035.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 163,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,902,346.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 205,299 shares of company stock valued at $37,785,596 in the last ninety days. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in Varonis Systems by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 9,255 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 2,006 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,865 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,240 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC grew its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 3,154 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period.

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

