Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (NASDAQ:VBLT) Short Interest Down 33.8% in March

Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (NASDAQ:VBLT) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,170,000 shares, a decrease of 33.8% from the February 28th total of 3,280,000 shares. Currently, 6.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,030,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vascular Biogenics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $421,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Vascular Biogenics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Vascular Biogenics by 184.4% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 55,166 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 35,766 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Vascular Biogenics alerts:

NASDAQ:VBLT opened at $1.94 on Tuesday. Vascular Biogenics has a fifty-two week low of $1.01 and a fifty-two week high of $3.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.92 million, a P/E ratio of -3.40 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.75.

Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.01). Vascular Biogenics had a negative net margin of 2,692.41% and a negative return on equity of 61.77%. Equities analysts expect that Vascular Biogenics will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on VBLT shares. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Vascular Biogenics from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vascular Biogenics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 16th. Finally, Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Vascular Biogenics in a report on Thursday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.85.

Vascular Biogenics Company Profile

Vascular Biogenics Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of treatments for cancer and immune/inflammatory indications. The company's program is based on its proprietary vascular targeting system platform technology, which utilizes genetically targeted therapy to destroy newly formed or angiogenic blood vessels.

Featured Article: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Vascular Biogenics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vascular Biogenics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.