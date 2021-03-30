VAULT Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $4,979.00 (VAULT)

VAULT (CURRENCY:VAULT) traded up 7.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 30th. VAULT has a total market cap of $2.97 million and $4,979.00 worth of VAULT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One VAULT coin can now be bought for approximately $8.03 or 0.00013593 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, VAULT has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001694 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.65 or 0.00058637 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000961 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00006936 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 22.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $155.09 or 0.00262475 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $550.73 or 0.00932034 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.15 or 0.00049337 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.85 or 0.00077598 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.46 or 0.00031246 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About VAULT

VAULT’s total supply is 3,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 369,361 coins. VAULT’s official Twitter account is @VaultInvest and its Facebook page is accessible here

VAULT Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VAULT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VAULT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VAULT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

