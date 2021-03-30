Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX) Shares Gap Down on Insider Selling

Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $22.73, but opened at $19.34. Vaxcyte shares last traded at $18.18, with a volume of 2,829 shares changing hands.

Specifically, Director Robert Lorne Hopfner sold 2,140 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.30, for a total transaction of $54,142.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jeff Fairman sold 4,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.27, for a total transaction of $120,032.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $155,612.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 517,151 shares of company stock worth $13,632,764.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Vaxcyte from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Vaxcyte presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.00.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.17.

Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.13. As a group, equities analysts predict that Vaxcyte, Inc. will post -6.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vaxcyte during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vaxcyte during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Vaxcyte by 503.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 4,396 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Vaxcyte by 2,859.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 2,859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new position in Vaxcyte during the third quarter valued at approximately $227,000. 74.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vaxcyte, Inc, a preclinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops vaccines to prevent or treat infectious diseases worldwide. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine. The company also develops VAX-XP to protect against emerging strains causing significant invasive pneumococcal disease and antibiotic resistance; VAX-A1, a conjugate vaccine candidate for protection against subtypes of Group A Strep; and VAX-PG, a novel protein vaccine candidate targeting porphyromonas gingivalis.

