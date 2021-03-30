VeChain (VET) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $756.73 Million

VeChain (CURRENCY:VET) traded down 2.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 30th. One VeChain coin can currently be bought for about $0.0897 or 0.00000152 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, VeChain has traded up 5.7% against the US dollar. VeChain has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion and approximately $756.73 million worth of VeChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

VeChain Profile

VeChain (CRYPTO:VET) is a Proof of Authority coin that uses the VeChainThor Authority hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 15th, 2017. VeChain’s total supply is 86,712,634,466 coins and its circulating supply is 64,315,576,989 coins. VeChain’s official Twitter account is @Vechain1 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for VeChain is www.vechain.org. The Reddit community for VeChain is /r/vechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VeChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VeChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

