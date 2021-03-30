Velas (VLX) Price Reaches $0.13

Velas (CURRENCY:VLX) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 30th. One Velas token can now be bought for $0.13 or 0.00000226 BTC on major exchanges. Velas has a total market capitalization of $282.50 million and approximately $10.05 million worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Velas has traded up 21.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0659 or 0.00000112 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000506 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001363 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000588 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001837 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002248 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 17.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded down 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Velas Token Profile

Velas is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 20th, 2017. Velas’ total supply is 2,124,380,663 tokens. Velas’ official Twitter account is @Velox_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Velas is www.velas.com/news.html. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/Velas. Velas’ official website is www.velas.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security. “

Buying and Selling Velas

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Velas should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Velas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

