Veles Trading 25% Higher This Week (VLS)

Veles (CURRENCY:VLS) traded up 1.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 30th. One Veles coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0845 or 0.00000143 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Veles has traded up 25% against the dollar. Veles has a market capitalization of $108,517.13 and approximately $34.00 worth of Veles was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $59,105.86 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,840.54 or 0.03113967 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $199.07 or 0.00336808 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $534.78 or 0.00904775 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0544 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $243.08 or 0.00411270 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $210.33 or 0.00355855 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00003574 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $151.14 or 0.00255703 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.95 or 0.00021902 BTC.

Veles Coin Profile

VLS is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Multiple Algorithms

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 6th, 2018. Veles’ total supply is 1,394,366 coins and its circulating supply is 1,284,682 coins. Veles’ official website is veles.network. Veles’ official Twitter account is @velescore and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Veles Core is an open-source software project that aims to help the people of the Internet to retain their freedom of access to information and to improve the privacy of the communications over the Internet by building services such as decentralized VPN with multi-hop support. Veles is a multi-algorithmic cryptocurrency for mining, which enables the network to be secured by a large number of miners with different devices, such as GPU rigs or ASICs. To complement multi-algo PoW we're already working on a PoS implementation as an additional consensus algorithm. “

Veles Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veles directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Veles should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Veles using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

