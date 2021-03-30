Venus (XVS) Price Up 46.9% This Week

Venus (CURRENCY:XVS) traded up 35.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 30th. Venus has a total market capitalization of $601.91 million and approximately $286.50 million worth of Venus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Venus has traded up 46.9% against the US dollar. One Venus token can currently be purchased for about $65.62 or 0.00111166 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59,036.69 or 1.00016094 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.86 or 0.00033647 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.57 or 0.00011138 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000343 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000660 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001430 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001694 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00004418 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000021 BTC.

About Venus

Venus is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 5th, 2017. Venus’ total supply is 30,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,172,940 tokens. Venus’ official Twitter account is @VsyncCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . Venus’ official website is venus.io . The official message board for Venus is medium.com/venusprotocol

Buying and Selling Venus

