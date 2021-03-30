Verasity Trading 72.6% Higher This Week (VRA)

Verasity (CURRENCY:VRA) traded 22.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 30th. One Verasity coin can currently be bought for about $0.0316 or 0.00000053 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Verasity has traded up 72.6% against the U.S. dollar. Verasity has a total market cap of $122.53 million and $44.37 million worth of Verasity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000312 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000515 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Rewardiqa (REW) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00008835 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $84.12 or 0.00142151 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000230 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded up 62.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

1irstcoin (FST) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001535 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

About Verasity

Verasity is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 18th, 2018. Verasity’s total supply is 10,356,466,694 coins and its circulating supply is 3,880,888,659 coins. The official message board for Verasity is medium.com/verasity. Verasity’s official website is www.verasity.io. Verasity’s official Twitter account is @verasitytech and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Verasity is /r/Verasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Verasity is the next generation of video sharing platform enhanced with blockchain technology. It aims to empower content creators by allowing them to choose how to monetize videos and also users by giving them more content and options and letting them choose if advertising is wanted and rewarding users that view it. Verasity (VRA) is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network and is used in the platform as a reward and payment method. “

Verasity Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verasity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verasity should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Verasity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

