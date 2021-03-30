Verge (XVG) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $72.72 Million

Verge (CURRENCY:XVG) traded up 6.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 30th. Over the last week, Verge has traded up 27% against the US dollar. One Verge coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0397 or 0.00000067 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Verge has a market capitalization of $652.22 million and approximately $72.72 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $197.64 or 0.00334827 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0539 or 0.00000091 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00003512 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001204 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000653 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000235 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00004199 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002376 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 24.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000716 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000695 BTC.

Verge Coin Profile

Verge (XVG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on October 9th, 2014. Verge’s total supply is 16,441,031,649 coins. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Verge is vergecurrency.com . The Reddit community for Verge is /r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Verge

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verge should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Verge using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

