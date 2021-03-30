VeriCoin (VRC) Price Reaches $0.10 on Major Exchanges

VeriCoin (CURRENCY:VRC) traded up 9.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 30th. VeriCoin has a total market capitalization of $3.42 million and $9,737.00 worth of VeriCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One VeriCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.10 or 0.00000173 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, VeriCoin has traded 9.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $58,799.52 or 0.99891680 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.27 or 0.00032731 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.27 or 0.00010656 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.38 or 0.00104275 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000340 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000663 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001362 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001682 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00004452 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

VeriCoin Coin Profile

VeriCoin (CRYPTO:VRC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 10th, 2014. VeriCoin’s total supply is 33,569,474 coins. The Reddit community for VeriCoin is /r/vericoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for VeriCoin is www.vericoin.info . VeriCoin’s official Twitter account is @VeriCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . VeriCoin’s official message board is www.vericoinforums.com

According to CryptoCompare, “VRC was designed to reduce the PoW phase and enter PoST phase quickly. With a steady block reward and block time of sixty seconds, the PoW phase finished after the first few weeks of launch – 10/05/2014. The PoST interest rate is dynamic and depends on how much the coin is held and staked in the PoST. The dynamic interest rate is pegged at a sensible level of between 0-3% roughly. The PoST interest is gained through transaction fees which are also distributed to the Vericoin fund – to aid in development and promotion of the currency. There was no premine. “

Buying and Selling VeriCoin

