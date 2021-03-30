VeriDocGlobal Achieves Market Capitalization of $12.35 Million (VDG)

VeriDocGlobal (CURRENCY:VDG) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 30th. VeriDocGlobal has a total market cap of $12.35 million and approximately $191,448.00 worth of VeriDocGlobal was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, VeriDocGlobal has traded 118.4% higher against the US dollar. One VeriDocGlobal token can now be bought for about $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000317 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.45 or 0.00070233 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002385 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0288 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Upfiring (UFR) traded 21.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000546 BTC.

Ethverse (ETHV) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000725 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000037 BTC.

About VeriDocGlobal

VDG is a token. VeriDocGlobal’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,393,347,722 tokens. VeriDocGlobal’s official Twitter account is @VeriDocGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for VeriDocGlobal is www.veridocglobal.com

VeriDocGlobal Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeriDocGlobal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VeriDocGlobal should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VeriDocGlobal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

