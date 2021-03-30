Veritaseum Tops 1-Day Volume of $43,331.00 (VERI)

Veritaseum (CURRENCY:VERI) traded 5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 30th. In the last seven days, Veritaseum has traded down 1.9% against the US dollar. Veritaseum has a total market capitalization of $33.60 million and approximately $43,331.00 worth of Veritaseum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Veritaseum token can currently be bought for approximately $15.63 or 0.00026558 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Veritaseum alerts:

THETA (THETA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.07 or 0.00022206 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.83 or 0.00047286 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded up 9,079.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00004950 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000375 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $375.20 or 0.00637510 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.10 or 0.00068130 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001700 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 47.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001706 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000894 BTC.

Veritaseum Token Profile

Veritaseum (VERI) is a token. Its genesis date was April 25th, 2017. Veritaseum’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,149,646 tokens. Veritaseum’s official Twitter account is @Veritaseuminc and its Facebook page is accessible here . Veritaseum’s official website is veritas.veritaseum.com

Veritaseum Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veritaseum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Veritaseum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Veritaseum using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Veritaseum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Veritaseum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.