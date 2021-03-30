Verona Pharma plc (VRP.L) (LON:VRP) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $44.83

Verona Pharma plc (VRP.L) (LON:VRP)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 44.83 ($0.59) and traded as low as GBX 25.77 ($0.34). Verona Pharma plc (VRP.L) shares last traded at GBX 25.81 ($0.34), with a volume of 374,915 shares traded.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 30.47 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 44.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.85. The firm has a market capitalization of £106.99 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.79.

Verona Pharma plc (VRP.L) Company Profile (LON:VRP)

Verona Pharma plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics to treat respiratory diseases. The company's product candidate is RPL554, an inhaled dual inhibitor of the enzymes phosphodiesterase 3 and 4, which has completed Phase I and II clinical trials that acts as a bronchodilator and an anti-inflammatory agent for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, cystic fibrosis, chronic asthma, and allergic rhinitis.

