Verona Pharma Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:VRNA)

Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:VRNA) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors bought 3,423 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 12,578% compared to the average daily volume of 27 put options.

In other Verona Pharma news, CEO David Zaccardelli sold 43,392 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.14, for a total value of $49,466.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark W. Hahn sold 26,728 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.14, for a total transaction of $30,469.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 80,920 shares of company stock valued at $90,629 over the last quarter.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Verona Pharma in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in Verona Pharma during the fourth quarter worth $105,000. Ghost Tree Capital LLC increased its position in Verona Pharma by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Ghost Tree Capital LLC now owns 810,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,670,000 after buying an additional 4,444 shares in the last quarter. HighVista Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Verona Pharma during the fourth quarter worth $187,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verona Pharma during the 4th quarter worth about $174,000. 54.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VRNA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating on shares of Verona Pharma in a report on Monday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Verona Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRNA traded up $0.07 on Tuesday, reaching $7.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 469 shares, compared to its average volume of 138,069. Verona Pharma has a 52-week low of $3.44 and a 52-week high of $15.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.80 million, a P/E ratio of -2.28 and a beta of 0.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 2.99.

Verona Pharma (NASDAQ:VRNA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.19). Equities analysts forecast that Verona Pharma will post -1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verona Pharma Company Profile

Verona Pharma plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of respiratory diseases with unmet medical needs. Its product candidate, ensifentrine (RPL554), is an inhaled, dual inhibitor of the enzymes phosphodiesterase 3 and 4 that acts as both a bronchodilator and an anti-inflammatory agent in a single compound.

