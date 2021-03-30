Vertcoin Market Capitalization Achieves $41.52 Million (VTC)

Vertcoin (CURRENCY:VTC) traded up 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 30th. Vertcoin has a total market cap of $41.52 million and $850,770.00 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Vertcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.70 or 0.00001187 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Vertcoin has traded down 4.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $58,940.35 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,847.84 or 0.03135093 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $196.85 or 0.00333977 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $527.46 or 0.00894906 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0539 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $247.44 or 0.00419811 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $207.52 or 0.00352088 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00003513 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $153.72 or 0.00260811 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.98 or 0.00022016 BTC.

Vertcoin (CRYPTO:VTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 59,371,122 coins. The Reddit community for Vertcoin is /r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Vertcoin’s official message board is medium.com/vertcoin-blog . The official website for Vertcoin is vertcoin.org

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vertcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vertcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

