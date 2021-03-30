Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT) Shares Sold by Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT) by 24.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,276,423 shares of the company’s stock after selling 408,811 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.39% of Vertiv worth $23,831,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRT. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vertiv in the 3rd quarter worth $309,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vertiv in the third quarter valued at about $107,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vertiv by 26.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,504,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,372,000 after purchasing an additional 524,064 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its stake in shares of Vertiv by 56.2% in the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 26,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 9,500 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vertiv in the third quarter valued at about $572,000. Institutional investors own 88.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Vertiv alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on VRT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vertiv from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.43.

Shares of Vertiv stock opened at $19.28 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.87, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Vertiv Holdings Co. has a 1 year low of $7.66 and a 1 year high of $22.43. The company has a market capitalization of $6.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.06.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.33. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Vertiv Holdings Co. will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Vertiv

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides mission-critical infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers power management products, thermal management products, integrated rack systems, modular solutions, and management systems for monitoring and controlling digital infrastructure that are integral to the technologies used for various services, including e-commerce, online banking, file sharing, video on-demand, energy storage, wireless communications, Internet of Things, and online gaming.

Recommended Story: What are gap-down stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vertiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.