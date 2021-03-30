Vesper (VSP) Price Hits $68.17 on Major Exchanges

Vesper (CURRENCY:VSP) traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 30th. Over the last week, Vesper has traded 21.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Vesper has a market capitalization of $155.21 million and approximately $7.29 million worth of Vesper was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Vesper coin can currently be purchased for about $68.17 or 0.00115723 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001699 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.94 or 0.00057614 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000962 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00007049 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $146.04 or 0.00247907 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $545.29 or 0.00925630 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.58 or 0.00050218 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.55 or 0.00075625 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.16 or 0.00030824 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Vesper

Vesper’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,276,757 coins. Vesper’s official Twitter account is @VesperFi

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vesper directly using US dollars.

