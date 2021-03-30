VestChain Price Tops $0.0024 on Major Exchanges (VEST)

VestChain (CURRENCY:VEST) traded up 35.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 30th. VestChain has a market cap of $9.33 million and approximately $44,882.00 worth of VestChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, VestChain has traded up 43.7% against the US dollar. One VestChain token can now be bought for approximately $0.0024 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.00 or 0.00021987 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.45 or 0.00048127 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded up 6,301.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00004267 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $365.81 or 0.00618912 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.01 or 0.00067692 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001692 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001696 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000895 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.80 or 0.00026724 BTC.

VestChain Profile

VestChain (CRYPTO:VEST) is a token. Its genesis date was July 8th, 2018. VestChain’s total supply is 3,945,951,381 tokens. VestChain’s official Twitter account is @vestchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for VestChain is vestchain.io

According to CryptoCompare, “VestChain is a decentralized project that created their own blockchain to improve the transaction speed and decrease the cost of the transactions. Also, through VestChain blockchain developers, traders, investors can launch their ideas/projects onto the market. The project is similar to Ethereum but increased the number of transactions per second to 15 thousand and reduced the cost of each transaction. “

Buying and Selling VestChain

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VestChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VestChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VestChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

