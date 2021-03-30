VG Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:VGAC) Short Interest Down 38.7% in March

VG Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:VGAC) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,760,000 shares, a decrease of 38.7% from the February 28th total of 2,870,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,630,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Currently, 3.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VG Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $199,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new position in VG Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $1,871,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in VG Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $11,564,000.

VGAC stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.16. The stock had a trading volume of 630,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,737,225. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.92. VG Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.65 and a 1-year high of $18.16.

VG Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

