Viacoin (VIA) Price Tops $1.26 on Exchanges

Viacoin (CURRENCY:VIA) traded down 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 30th. One Viacoin coin can now be purchased for $1.26 or 0.00002126 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Viacoin has traded 29.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Viacoin has a total market capitalization of $29.15 million and approximately $2.26 million worth of Viacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $197.94 or 0.00334493 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0543 or 0.00000092 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00003511 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0388 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001161 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000644 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 19.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000253 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00004097 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002375 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 19.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000761 BTC.

About Viacoin

Viacoin (VIA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 17th, 2014. Viacoin’s total supply is 23,173,748 coins. Viacoin’s official website is viacoin.org . Viacoin’s official Twitter account is @viacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Viacoin is /r/viacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Viacoin is a digital currency similar to Bitcoin that allows the creation of applications on top of the Viacoin blockchain in a similar way that email and web are built on top of the internet protocol. This allows the building of fully decentralized exchanges, issuing of new currencies, asset tracking, betting, digital voting, reputation management and even form the basis of fully decentralized market places. Our protocol for this will be called ClearingHouse. “

Viacoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Viacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Viacoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Viacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

