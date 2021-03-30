VIBE (VIBE) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $491,168.00

VIBE (CURRENCY:VIBE) traded 16% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 30th. VIBE has a total market capitalization of $18.80 million and $491,168.00 worth of VIBE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One VIBE token can now be purchased for $0.0723 or 0.00000123 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, VIBE has traded up 86% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get VIBE alerts:

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.99 or 0.00022044 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.86 or 0.00047268 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 8,438.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00005011 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000376 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $373.13 or 0.00633056 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $40.11 or 0.00068053 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001698 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001704 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000895 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 38.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000030 BTC.

VIBE Token Profile

VIBE is a token. Its launch date was July 19th, 2017. VIBE’s total supply is 267,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 260,136,427 tokens. VIBE’s official Twitter account is @VibeHubVR and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for VIBE is /r/VibeHub and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for VIBE is www.vibehub.io

Buying and Selling VIBE

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIBE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VIBE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VIBE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for VIBE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VIBE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.