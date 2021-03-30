VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDC) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDC) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,300 shares, a drop of 34.6% from the February 28th total of 23,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 55,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 94.2% during the 4th quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 5,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 2,458 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 5,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 6,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 936 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 49.1% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 13,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,000 after acquiring an additional 4,457 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 46,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,512,000 after acquiring an additional 1,491 shares during the period.

VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF stock opened at $62.73 on Tuesday. VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a 12-month low of $40.65 and a 12-month high of $62.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $59.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.84.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a dividend of $0.144 per share. This is a boost from VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th.

