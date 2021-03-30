VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSA) Stock Price Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $55.05

VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSA)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $55.05 and traded as high as $62.96. VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF shares last traded at $62.96, with a volume of 345 shares.
The company’s fifty day moving average is $62.59 and its 200-day moving average is $55.05.
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This is an increase from VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th.
VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF Company Profile (NASDAQ:CSA)
Cogdell Spencer Inc is an integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that invests in healthcare facilities, including medical offices and ambulatory surgery and diagnostic centers. The Company focuses on the ownership, delivery, acquisition, and management of healthcare facilities in the United States of America.
Featured Story: Market Capitalization, Large-Caps, Mid-Caps, Small-Caps
Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.