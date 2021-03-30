Victrex (OTCMKTS:VTXPF) Upgraded by Exane BNP Paribas to “Outperform”

Victrex (OTCMKTS:VTXPF) was upgraded by investment analysts at Exane BNP Paribas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on VTXPF. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Victrex in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Victrex in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Peel Hunt upgraded shares of Victrex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Victrex in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Victrex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.00.

VTXPF remained flat at $$31.00 during trading on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.78. The stock has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.79 and a beta of 1.37. Victrex has a 1-year low of $21.82 and a 1-year high of $33.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.40 and a quick ratio of 2.40.

Victrex plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polymers worldwide. It offers PEEK and PAEK polymer materials; and specialist solutions for medical device manufacturers. It serves automotive, aerospace, energy, manufacturing and engineering, electronics, and medical markets. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Thornton Cleveleys, the United Kingdom.

