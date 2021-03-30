Victrex (OTCMKTS:VTXPF) Upgraded to Neutral by Citigroup

Victrex (OTCMKTS:VTXPF) was upgraded by equities researchers at Citigroup from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on VTXPF. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Victrex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Victrex in a research note on Friday, February 5th. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Victrex in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Peel Hunt upgraded Victrex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Victrex in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Victrex currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:VTXPF remained flat at $$31.00 during trading on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.78. The company has a current ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Victrex has a fifty-two week low of $21.82 and a fifty-two week high of $33.71. The company has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.79 and a beta of 1.37.

Victrex plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polymers worldwide. It offers PEEK and PAEK polymer materials; and specialist solutions for medical device manufacturers. It serves automotive, aerospace, energy, manufacturing and engineering, electronics, and medical markets. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Thornton Cleveleys, the United Kingdom.

