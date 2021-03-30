Vid One Day Trading Volume Reaches $53,090.00 (VI)

Vid (CURRENCY:VI) traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 30th. Vid has a total market cap of $1.02 million and approximately $53,090.00 worth of Vid was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Vid has traded 43.7% lower against the US dollar. One Vid coin can currently be purchased for $0.0428 or 0.00000073 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.05 or 0.00022156 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.84 or 0.00047258 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 8,873.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00005094 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $372.44 or 0.00632209 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $40.06 or 0.00068001 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001698 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 44.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001703 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000898 BTC.

Vid Coin Profile

Vid is a coin. Vid’s total supply is 888,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 23,740,178 coins. The official website for Vid is vid.camera . The Reddit community for Vid is https://reddit.com/r/VIDapp . Vid’s official message board is medium.com/vid-foundation . Vid’s official Twitter account is @vid_app

According to CryptoCompare, “VI is a digital currency, kinda like bitcoin. The value of VI is created by users joining Vid and using the platform. Instead of hoarding the value, Vid redistributes it back to the users. It’s not just Vid, any business can adopt the VI business model and start doing the same. Vid is just the first one. “

Vid Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vid directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vid should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vid using one of the exchanges listed above.

