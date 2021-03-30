VideoCoin (VID) Price Up 21.8% This Week

VideoCoin (CURRENCY:VID) traded up 1.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 30th. One VideoCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.90 or 0.00001529 BTC on exchanges. VideoCoin has a market cap of $135.30 million and approximately $6.21 million worth of VideoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, VideoCoin has traded up 21.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Aeternity (AE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000335 BTC.

Vipstar Coin (VIPS) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Cheesecoin (CHEESE) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded down 97.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Bit Trust System (BIUT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Axiom (AXIOM) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000007 BTC.

PeepCoin (PCN) traded down 27.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

VideoCoin Coin Profile

VideoCoin (VID) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on December 15th, 2017. VideoCoin’s total supply is 265,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 150,121,016 coins. VideoCoin’s official message board is medium.com/videocoin . VideoCoin’s official website is www.videocoin.io . The Reddit community for VideoCoin is https://reddit.com/r/VideoCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The VideoCoin is a decentralized video encoding, storage, and content distribution network. “

VideoCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VideoCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VideoCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VideoCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

